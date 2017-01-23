Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

AFS opens new innovation center for plant-based ingredients in Iowa, US

FBR Staff Writer Published 23 January 2017

Applied Food Sciences (AFS) has opened a new innovation center with a multi-million dollar investment in Iowa City in the US State of Iowa to carry out its plant-based ingredient innovation.

Based in Austin, Texas, AFS supplies natural ingredients with an expertise in making botanical extracts for food, beverage and supplements industries.

Its new innovation center established in the University of Iowa BioVentures Center (BVC) features molecular biology labs, advanced analytical and materials research laboratories, as well as a pilot production facility.

AFS CEO Loretta Zapp said: "We are creating the ideal environment to foster collaborative teams with the mission of touching all aspects of how advances in food sciences can produce long term significance to the positive impact on health and wellness. 

"This new center is evidence of our commitment to our customers and the enhanced value we strive to bring to their products. AFS is excited about these additional resources that will add even more value to our current offerings that include supply chain sustainability, innovation, formulation and manufacturing support."

Encouraging the growth of plant-based science is one of the key goals at the new innovation center. Apart from that, the innovation center will also determine how the evolution of food fits into the prevailing and future food supply and how it can aid in feeding the increasing population and also make it healthier, and stronger in terms of nutrition.

AFS scientific affairs VP said: "The University of Iowa is home to a strong work ethic, a high level of professionals, and culture of innovation in the areas of Biotechnology and Food Science. What makes us the most excited is the opportunity to collaborate with other innovative companies in the areas of food technology, then merge those lessons learned with our expertise in life sciences."

ASF’s decision to open the center in the Midwest region of the country is said to get closer to farmers and processors who use plants for value-added end products.

Image: AFS has opened a new innovation center in Iowa. Photo: courtesy of Applied Food Sciences, Inc.

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Herbs- Botanicals & Shrubs
