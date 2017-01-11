Algaia completes acquisition of Cargill’s alginates business

Algaia has completed the acquisition of Cargill’s alginates business and a production plant in France following necessary approvals.

Algaia had revealed earlier that the acquisition was to speed up the development of natural extracts, in particular seaweed extracts.

Addition of the alginates business from Cargill is said to complement Algaia’s recent acquisition of Alganact, a start-up firm dealing in seaweed biomass valorization.

It also follows the inauguration of a greenfield research and development centre located in Saint Lo, France as well as the hiring of a team made up of business and technical experts.

Algaia CEO Fabrice Bohin said: “We have high ambitions in the field of specialty marine ingredients and natural ingredients such as seaweed extracts. Our aim is to maintain and potentially increase employment at Lannilis while deploying its activity further more.

Algaia’s acquisition of Cargill's alginates production plant in Lannilis, Brittany is strategically located adjacent to a massive seaweed site that gathers more than 60,000 tons of fresh biomass yearly, stated the French company.

Bohin added: “As a matter of fact, two additional million euros will be invested to upgrade the plant already after the closing. Furthermore, with the help of Cargill and the Brittany region, all will be done to ensure a smooth transition at customers and to preserve local direct and indirect employment.”

In June last year, Eviagenics acquired Alganact to form a new combined entity named as Algaia.

Image: Cargill’s former alginates production plant in Lannilis, now owned by Algaia. Photo: courtesy of Algaia.