Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Algaia launches seaweed extract ingredient for dairy and non-dairy desserts

Published 16 November 2017

Algaia, which is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of natural marine-extract products and solutions, has launched Satialgine DVA, a new seaweed extract ingredient for dairy and non-dairy desserts.

This alginate line provides a unique rich and creamy texture in desserts such as low-fat dairy flans. The company will launch the product range at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, November 28-30, 2017, at booth #11.1F10.

The Satialgine line of alginate ingredients is designed to create a rich, creamy indulgent texture without the use of eggs or traditional additives. "One of the biggest challenges was to prevent the interaction of our alginate with calcium," says Fabien Canivet, Applications Manager for Algaia. "Alginate ingredients are well known to strongly interact with calcium, creating potential technological complexity limiting their use by dairy manufacturers."

"Our Satialgine series is an easy-to-use solution providing an innovative texture for the dairy industry, offering a rich, creamy, indulgent profile with a low fat advantage," explains Canivet. "It also can be used to great effect in non-dairy desert formulations based on soy, almond, or coconut."

Thanks to alginate properties such as solubility at low temperatures, Algaia's new alginate can help manufacturers save time and energy; preserve sensitive ingredients (vitamins, flavors); and reduce fat oxidation making the overall process and product more cost-effective.

Algaia harvests brown algae just a few kilometers from its plant in Brittany, France, to ensure a constant fresh, local supply of the raw material. The company minimizes transportation time prior to processing, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and need for seaweed preservation.

"The functionality of the alginate is enhanced by the freshness of the seaweed," adds Frederic Faure, Business Development Director for Algaia. "Our ability to control the supply chain from the sea to the manufacturer's plant allows for high traceability."

"Consumers, especially Millennials, demand indulgent desserts with creamy texture, yet without the guilt," adds Faure. "This new alginate enables manufacturers of dairy and vegan products to attain both."

Algaia is a fast-growing biomarine company headquartered in Paris, with an R&D center in Normandy and production facility in Brittany (close to the second-largest harvested fresh seaweed biomass in continental Europe). The company is ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000-certified, its product lines are kosher and halal certified.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lipofoods - Microencapsulation Technologies Lipofoods, a Lubrizol company, is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for the fortification of functional foods and dietary supplements industries. Our microencapsulated functional ingredients provide nutritional and technical solutions to YOUR BRAND, enabling the development of your premium products with leading performance claims and enhanced functionality. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Tharos Ltd - On-Site Krill and Marine Consulting Tharos specialises in krill and marine business consulting and logistics. If you develop marine-based products, we have the resources you need. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Ingredia Functional - Dairy Substitute and Dairy Ingredient Solutions Ingredia Functional supplies dairy proteins and functional systems to meet the formulation and production needs of the food industry worldwide. Ingredia Functional works alongside its customers to increase the performance value of their dairy products, and supports them in their quest to capture new markets, such as lactose intolerant consumers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Vika - Cheese Ingredients and Stock Manufacturer Vika is a cheese and stock specialist for the professional catering industry. The cheese side of the business incorporates processed cheese powder, grated cheese, cheese replacers, as well as our own production of EMC. Our selection of stocks includes classic, clean label, organic and short declaration. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.