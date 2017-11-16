Algaia launches seaweed extract ingredient for dairy and non-dairy desserts

Algaia, which is engaged in the development, manufacturing and marketing of natural marine-extract products and solutions, has launched Satialgine DVA, a new seaweed extract ingredient for dairy and non-dairy desserts.

This alginate line provides a unique rich and creamy texture in desserts such as low-fat dairy flans. The company will launch the product range at Fi Europe in Frankfurt, November 28-30, 2017, at booth #11.1F10.

The Satialgine line of alginate ingredients is designed to create a rich, creamy indulgent texture without the use of eggs or traditional additives. "One of the biggest challenges was to prevent the interaction of our alginate with calcium," says Fabien Canivet, Applications Manager for Algaia. "Alginate ingredients are well known to strongly interact with calcium, creating potential technological complexity limiting their use by dairy manufacturers."

"Our Satialgine series is an easy-to-use solution providing an innovative texture for the dairy industry, offering a rich, creamy, indulgent profile with a low fat advantage," explains Canivet. "It also can be used to great effect in non-dairy desert formulations based on soy, almond, or coconut."

Thanks to alginate properties such as solubility at low temperatures, Algaia's new alginate can help manufacturers save time and energy; preserve sensitive ingredients (vitamins, flavors); and reduce fat oxidation making the overall process and product more cost-effective.

Algaia harvests brown algae just a few kilometers from its plant in Brittany, France, to ensure a constant fresh, local supply of the raw material. The company minimizes transportation time prior to processing, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and need for seaweed preservation.

"The functionality of the alginate is enhanced by the freshness of the seaweed," adds Frederic Faure, Business Development Director for Algaia. "Our ability to control the supply chain from the sea to the manufacturer's plant allows for high traceability."

"Consumers, especially Millennials, demand indulgent desserts with creamy texture, yet without the guilt," adds Faure. "This new alginate enables manufacturers of dairy and vegan products to attain both."

Algaia is a fast-growing biomarine company headquartered in Paris, with an R&D center in Normandy and production facility in Brittany (close to the second-largest harvested fresh seaweed biomass in continental Europe). The company is ISO 9001 and FSSC 22000-certified, its product lines are kosher and halal certified.

Source: Company Press Release