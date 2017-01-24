Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Ardent Mills joins Partners in Food Solutions as new corporate partner

Published 24 January 2017

Flour-milling and ingredient company Ardent Mills is joining Partners in Food Solutions, a US nonprofit with headquarters in Minneapolis, as its newest corporate partner.

Partners in Food Solutions connects corporate volunteers with small and growing food businesses in eight African countries in an effort to improve food security, nutrition and economic development across Africa, where the population is expected to double by 2050. Strengthening the middle of the local food system – the processing sector – can create a ripple effect of stable markets for smallholder farmers, job growth and more nutritious food available to consumers.

Through a model of remote consulting pioneered by Partners in Food Solutions and recognized by leaders around the world, Ardent Mills' volunteer experts will connect with African client businesses to provide technical and business expertise.

Ardent Mills' volunteers will join others from General Mills, Cargill, Royal DSM, Bühler and The Hershey Company.

"Our social responsibility efforts are focused on ending hunger and educating people on the value of grains to a healthy, balanced diet in the communities where we live and work across North America. By joining hands with Partners in Food Solutions, we are expanding our reach with these efforts on a truly international scale," said Dan Dye, Ardent Mills CEO. "We are all about nourishing what's next and engaging our team members in helping others."

Partners in Food Solutions CEO Jeff Dykstra underscored the importance of this effort: "We believe that supporting the development of a robust local food industry in Africa is at the heart of building stable and thriving communities. Africa is home to more than 1.2 billion people and that population is expected to double to 2.4 billion by 2050. Harnessing the power of the private sector can have a significant impact on increasing food security across the continent for a rapidly growing population."

Adding Ardent Mills volunteer experts to its force is part of Partners in Food Solutions' aggressive growth plan over the next few years. The five-year-old nonprofit has already helped more than 700 food companies through training or consulting projects, and has gone from working in four countries in 2011 to eight in 2017. Partners in Food Solutions has 980 volunteers who have contributed 75,000 hours of technical and business expertise to promising food processors, who in turn are doing business with 896,000 smallholder farmers.

Partners in Food Solutions began as an internal employee volunteer program at General Mills in 2008. It was spun out as a nonprofit organization in 2011, with Cargill joining the effort along with the Dutch nutrition and pharmaceuticals company DSM, Swiss technology company Bühler, and The Hershey Company in 2015.

 



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Lipofoods - Microencapsulation Technologies Lipofoods, a Lubrizol company, is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for the fortification of functional foods and dietary supplements industries. Our microencapsulated functional ingredients provide nutritional and technical solutions to YOUR BRAND, enabling the development of your premium products with leading performance claims and enhanced functionality. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Tharos Ltd - On-Site Krill and Marine Consulting Tharos specialises in krill and marine business consulting and logistics. If you develop marine-based products, we have the resources you need. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers FLAVEX - Botanical Supercritical Extracts FLAVEX Naturextrakte is focussed on a comprehensive range of botanical supercritical extracts for creating natural and premium quality flavours in all fields of food production, as well as for adding value to products regarding well-being and health benefits. The gentle CO2 process preserves the full spectrum of desirable properties, providing a more natural flavour and a superior activity. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers AstaReal AB – Producer of Superior Natural Astaxanthin Health Products AstaReal AB is a world leader in research based natural astaxanthin health products that are marketed under the AstaREAL® brand. AstaREAL® natural astaxanthin is produced in Gustavsberg, Sweden. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.