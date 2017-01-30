Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

Arjuna Natural Extracts launches new preservative for chilled meats

Published 30 January 2017

Arjuna Natural Extracts has unveiled X-tend, a natural and formulation-specific preservative designed to increase chilled-meat product shelf-life and ensure food safety.

Synthetic preservatives commonly used in chilled meats contain nitrates. These can generate nitrosamines, chemical compounds suspected of increasing cancer risk.

But nitrosomyoglobin, formed from myoglobin and nitric oxide during curing, is responsible for the red colour in cured meats associated with freshness.

Some of the volatile nitrosamines formed during curing process with nitrates have mutagenic activity --- a high price paid for controlling the growth of yeast and mould.

The all-natural X-tend formulation can replace chemical nitrosomyoglobin-forming preservatives yet is non-carcinogenic and safe to use in chilled meat. It is highly potent and prevents the growth of yeast and mold in chilled meat products.

"We conducted a number of bench trials to measure how X-tend performs in chilled meat preservation," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna.

"The excellent results encouraged us to offer this new, powerful natural preservative formulation to meat manufacturers. It's a new, clean way of preservation that also can help differentiate cured meat products in the marketplace."

The biggest challenge in replacing synthetic preservatives involves flavour masking (blocking unwanted or undesired flavours) while creating the correct functional mix of natural ingredients to combat a range of microbial activities.

The advanced X-tend formulation provides a natural solution for a variety of problems typically encountered in chilled meat products, such as: microbial spoilage, oxidative rancidity, short shelf life, off colour, and altered flavour.

 It retains natural colour and freshness, and extends chilled meat shelf life by up to 15 days.

"Today's meat industries are increasingly seeking more ready-to-use solutions that are tailored and natural, allowing for clean label products," notes Antony.

 "X-tend is offered in both liquid and powder forms. It is a comprehensive, natural solution safeguarding taste, colour, product safety, and increased shelf-life.

Arjuna's production processes and products meet market-specific regulations worldwide. A GMP-certified, SAP-driven company, Arjuna has achieved international certifications including ISO22000, Kosher and Halal.

Arjuna continues to engage in research and development, with continuing scientific validation of its novel product line through advanced clinical studies.



Source: Company Press Release

