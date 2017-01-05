Azelis expands African reach with new office in Ivory Coast

Global speciality chemicals distributor Azelis has expanded its African operations by opening a new office in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The new office forms part of Azelis’ commitment to invest in Africa. The company established its first subsidiary in Africa, Azelis Morocco, in 2015.

The new office will focus on speciality ingredients for food & health and personal care markets. Azelis France’s experienced teams will guide the sales development efforts and provide technical support.

Azelis is also seeking to expand into the markets of specialty agri/horti as well.

The company appointed Michel Haidon to head the Abidjan office. Haidon had previously worked for a French dairy company as market manager and prior to this, he was market manager at a leading global ingredients solutions company.

Azelis France & Africa regional managing director Benoit Fritz said: “This office opening comes at a time when we are actively expanding our reach across the region. Ivory Coast is uniquely positioned with a strong outlook for future growth.”

Specifically about Azelis’ growth strategy in Africa, Fritz said: “We will leverage Azelis Group application knowledge and technical expertise to develop solutions that are relevant to the local market needs and unmet demands.”

Haidon said: “Azelis will be a perfect partner for the region, offering localised services while retaining the advantage of a global network with a broad product portfolio and teams of dedicated industry specialists.”

“We will employ local technical people, have a local warehouse and application laboratory and focus on local customers, enabling us to meet the increasing demand from the emerging middle class.”

In July last year, Azelis was appointed as the exclusive distributor by food safety systems manufacturer Galactic for its lactic acids, lactates and food safety and preservation blends to food and nutrition industry in Benelux.

Azelis will supply Galactic's products in Benelux across bakery, beverage, confectionery, convenience and dairy sectors.