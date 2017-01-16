Bayn, Barentz explore new business model to replace stevia distribution contract

Sweden based Bayn Europe and Baretnz are mulling over a new cooperation model to replace their exclusive stevia distribution contract in Europe that was terminated in September 2016.

Following mutual evaluation of market potential of stevia and business strategies, the companies have decided to rethink on their partnership. For Bayn Europe, the new model would open up opportunities to partner with other solution driven partners to expand to more food and beverage makers to implement healthy reduction of sugar in the continent.

Bayn Europe MD Lucy Dahlgren said: “The cooperation with Barentz enabled a route to market for Bayn’s Stevia application in European market. As the market is now maturing, both parties saw a need to renegotiate our cooperation agreement.

“The termination of the exclusivity supports Bayn’s continued market expansion and opens up for us to work with new partners for our sugar reduction solution.”

Bayn and Barentz had signed their exclusivity contract for stevia solution which came into effect since March 2012 following a one-year evolution that came about after the approval of stevia in the European Union in November 2011.

Since then, the duo had worked together to establish a sales strategy for the sweet ingredient in Europe.

Barentz food and nutrition VP Geert Ingelbert said: “Bayn has evolved from a stevia specialist to a sugar reduction specialist.

"During the past years both companies have invested a lot in market and sales exploring and gained market trust, Barentz decided to focus on Stevia as a raw material for the future market, and the termination of exclusivity was based on Barentz business model and focus.”

Bayn is now looking to talk with strategic partners focused on holistically and systematically creating market value of stevia for healthy reduction of sugar content.