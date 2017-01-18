Bayn Europe expands ingredient portfolio with Navia

Bayn Europe, a global major in healthy sugar reduction, expands its ingredient portfolio line Navia to be a one-stop-shop to food and beverage producers.

More food and beverage producers look for ways to reduce sugar with ingredients from natural sources whiles maintaining taste and texture of their products. Bayn Europe has therefore expanded its ingredient product line Navia to serve food producers with a systematic platform for sugar reduction.

Bayn Europe managing director Lucy Dahlgren said: “Sugar is a multi functional ingredient and plays a key role in the taste, texture and stability of the processed food we consume today. Reducing sugar means change, both technically and commercially. There is no single ingredient that can replace sugar in processed food.

“Today food producers purchase ingredients from different distributors or ingredient manufactures, it is time consuming and costly. Therefore we decided to launch the ingredient line Navia to give more options to our customers in food industry.”

The Navia line includes a product range of food additives from natural botanical extracts and ingredients used for realization sugar reduction. For example natural colouring like tomato extracts, natural preservatives like rosemary extract and natural sweeteners like stevia extract. The whole concept addresses the taste, texture and stability for tasty and healthy products.

“The business concept of Navia is concise: healthy ingredients for sugar reduction, while our EUREBA line focus is tasty and healthy solution for sugar and calorie reduction”, where sugar is exchanged “one-to one” with our solutions. “The Navia launch is based on the positive reaction from leading ingredient manufactures in Europe and Asia who supplied their ingredients to our EUREBA solution development, says Lucy Dahlgren. We have built a strong relationship with these suppliers and their ingredients are tested and evaluated in our EUREBA solutions design with proof of concepts”.

Source: Company Press Release