BluWrap introduces new licensing model for shipping proteins globally

BluWrap, a technology company that naturally extends the shelf life of fresh proteins, is introducing a new business model which allows customers to license its technology to ship seafood, pork and other proteins globally.

By allowing customers to use BluWrap's technology on premises, protein suppliers and producers will have more flexibility and control over how the technology is integrated into their existing processes.

"With the significant demand we've seen from global protein suppliers, a licensing model for our technology is the next logical step," said Mark Barnekow, chief executive officer of BluWrap.

"This approach is more affordable and makes it easier for customers around the world to integrate the technology into their own organization and cost structure. With significant investment in R&D of new proteins behind us, now is the perfect time to implement a model that's more in line with customers' needs."

BluWrap continues to work with producers around the world to ship seafood, pork and other proteins to global destinations without the need for ice, freezing or vacuum packaging. Its patented technology creates and maintains an all-natural, controlled atmosphere environment, significantly extending the shelf life of proteins so that customers can ship by sea rather than air. Based in San Francisco, California, BluWrap provides naturally extended shelf-life technology that has revolutionized fresh protein supply chains worldwide. The company's technology uses its patented oxygen management techniques to create and maintain an all-natural controlled atmosphere environment that extends the shelf life of perishable proteins. BluWrap's breakthrough technology allows suppliers of fresh protein products to ship in an environmentally responsible manner utilizing ocean freight rather than airfreight, while still delivering a fresh, high quality product to customers.

Source: Company Press Release