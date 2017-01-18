Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

Buhler, Protix set up joint venture for insect proteins

Published 18 January 2017

Switzerland-based the Buhler Group and Protix have set up a joint venture to develop industrial scale solutions for the rearing, and processing of insects to provide protein primarily for food industry.

The joint venture named as Bühler Insect Technology Solutions, which is located in China, has already started operations.

Buhler CTO Ian Roberts said: “By combining the knowledge and experience of our two companies, we can provide industrial insect processing solutions to address the alternative protein market.”

The company said that insect production provides one of the most promising sources to generate protein sustainably.

Due to the advantages offered by insects, the space has garnered significant attention from start-ups and established players in the food industry in recent years.

Founded in 2009 in the Netherlands, Protix developed proprietary equipment and solutions gaining extensive operational expertise not only in the breeding and rearing cycle, but also in separating and extracting proteins and lipids from insects.

At its pilot plant, the company processes 1,600 tonnes of insect larvae annually and produces insect-based ingredients.

Roberts said: “Protix is the most advanced insect company that has demonstrated industrial-scale production in a way that is scalable and multipliable. They have proven how to create a market in insect protein.”

Initially, the joint venture will focus on larvae of the Black Soldier Fly, nicknamed the “Queen of waste transformation” for its impressive ability to transform organic waste products into high-quality protein.

Later, it will diversify its focus to other such as mealworms.

Protix CEO Kees Aarts said: “Together, we can develop both sustainable and cost effective solutions for large scale insect producers and processors that cover the whole value chain.”

