Burt's Bees launches plant-based protein shakes

In January, Burt's Bees introduces Burt's Bees Plant-Based Protein Shakes -- its first foray into the functional food arena.

The line includes Daily Protein, Protein +Gut Health with Probiotics, and Protein +Healthy Radiance with Antioxidant Vitamins A, C & E. All formulas provide 15 grams of protein per serving from five sources: pea, rice, flaxseed, sunflower seed, and oat – all selected to achieve high digestibility and a complete essential amino acid profile.

The new protein shakes feature vitamins extracted from real fruits and veggies, such as spinach, shiitake mushroom and strawberry. The line is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and made without artificial sweeteners or flavors.

Burt's Bees general manager Jim Geikie said: "Entering the functional foods space is a natural extension for us.

"For three decades, Burt's Bees has connected people to the beauty, wisdom and power of nature. And for just as long, we've held the belief that real beauty and well-being should be nourished from the inside out. We've been nurturing skin with nature's most powerful ingredients. Now we're helping to nourish the body with them."

The brand's commitment to people and the environment accompanies its entry to the new category. Burt's Bees designed the shakes with plant-based protein, a more sustainable alternative to animal protein, requiring fewer natural resources -- land, water and fossil fuels -- for production.

The protein line is also made with 70 percent organic ingredients, certified by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), and the tubs manufactured from 100 percent postconsumer recycled HDPE and fully recyclable.

The protein line embodies much of what makes Burt's Bees personal care products so beloved. But Geikie says it's the holistic health proposition that makes their product stand out in the category.

Geikie said: "We've created formulas that not only enhance your daily nutrition, but also support specific areas.

"Burt's Bees Protein +Gut Health supports digestive health as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, and Protein +Healthy Radiance gives skin a healthy glow. Both are new benefit offerings in the category that we believe strengthen holistic beauty."

In addition to the target benefits, Protein +Gut Health and Protein +Healthy Radiance provide 4.5 servings of fruits and vegetables2 that come from a vitamin blend extract as well as one-third cup of real fruits and vegetables, including tomato, strawberry, pumpkin, sweet potato and spinach. Daily Protein offers 2 servings of fruits and vegetables3.

Sweetened with honey, monk fruit extract and Stevia leaf extract and available in vanilla or chocolate flavor, Burt's Bees Protein Shakes range from $29.99 - $39.99 and offer 16-18 servings per tub.

Geikie said: "We have an incredible offering and a name that people trust and believe in as nature's champion. “

"We want to build a meaningful relationship with them in the functional food space and in the authentic way Burt's Bees has always done -- delighting people with the quality of our products and our purpose as a brand."

Burt's Bees Protein Shakes are available on Burtsbees.com, Amazon.com, and at select retailers.

Burt's ­Bees has been offering distinctive earth-friendly, natural health and beauty care products for over 30 years. From a beekeeper's backyard in Maine to the leading edge of natural, Burt's Bees knows natural solutions for beauty from the inside out and operates with The Greater Good top of mind.

Source: Company Press Release