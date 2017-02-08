Catania Spagna Corporation rebrands to Catania Oils

Catania Spagna Corporation, processors and packers of vegetable, olive and blended oils with roots dating back to 1900, recently changed its name to Catania Oils.

Their tagline "Authenticity in Every Drop" has held true since the company's inception, and fourth-generation brothers Stephen and Joseph Basile felt it was time that the company's image matched the significant advancements the company and its employees have made since their great grandfather began selling imported olive oil and blended vegetable oil door to door in Boston, Massachusetts.

Catania Oils is one of the largest privately-held packers of edible oils in the country.

The company specializes in delivering its oils in bulk drums, totes and tank wagons to food manufacturers that require oil as a major ingredient in their production process, supplies the food service industry, sells retail products through its Marconi and La Spagnola brands in the Northeast and offers private label packaging for retailers and food service nationally. In addition, Catania Oils has the ability to export any oil product throughout the world.

The privately-owned company has experienced significant growth over the years since its relocation to a 50,000 square-foot facility in Ayer, MA in 1994. Several major plant expansions later, the facility has grown to over 250,000 square feet including 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and 100,000 square feet for a warehouse distribution center.

Today, Catania Oils processes and packs more than $225 million in oils annually and has grown from a handful of family employees to more than 140 full-time staff. The company's customers include: Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Market Basket, Sysco, Subway, Marriott, Frito Lay, Conagra and General Mills among others.

"I am proud of the rich tradition and history behind Catania Oils that my great grandfather Guiseppe Basile started back in the early 1900's," said Joseph Basile, President. "I wish he could be here today to see how far multiple generations have expanded on his vision becoming the one of the largest suppliers of quality oils in the Northeast."

Source: Company Press Release