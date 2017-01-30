Diana Food to build $50m facility in Georgia, US

Natural ingredient provider Diana Food will invest $50m in Georgia, US to establish a new food processing, manufacturing and research and development facility.

The facility will be developed in Banks County which will create 80 jobs in the community.

It will be mostly dedicated to meat processing and will be located on a 90,000ft2 area in the Banks Crossing Business Park. The facility will feature an office, manufacturing and warehouse spread across 40 acres of space.

Georgia Governor Nathan Deal said: “Diana Food’s decision to establish a presence in Banks County is a testament to Georgia’s top-ranked business climate.

“Georgia offers the transportation network required for growing companies and a workforce second to none. I am confident this strategic Banks County location will provide significant benefits for Diana Food as the company continues its growth in the southeast.”

As per Development Authority of Banks County chairman Scott Ledford, Georgia had competed with over 25 communities over a year and a half for the Diana Food project.

Ledford added that the company will bring the people in the Banks County with high paying jobs.

Headquartered in France, Diana Food employs over 1,000 people and has nine production plants along with 11 sales offices as well as seven research and development centres.

It makes a range of ingredients for the food and beverage industry with operations spanning in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia.

Diana Food is a part of German based fragrance, flavor and ingredient company Symrise. The French food ingredient maker was acquired by Symrise for €1.3bn in 2014 from private equity firm Ardian.