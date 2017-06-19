DSM to launch new baking enzyme solutions at IFT17 in Texas

DSM said at this year’s IFT event in Las Vegas it will launch a new range of baking enzymes that help bakeries and bread-makers to produce a better eating experience for gluten-free bread and other wheat-free applications.

DSM’s new range, specifically formulated for gluten-free applications, will help producers win customers and fans in this fast-growing market segment by improving the softness and moistness of their offerings.

The consumption of gluten-free food is on the rise worldwide, with many markets seeing ‘gluten-free’ moving from the margins into the mainstream in recent years.

The US, for example, has seen consumption become much more widespread, with 1 in 3 US citizens having eaten gluten-free food in 2016 (32%), up from 24% in 20131. In Latin America, 1 in 10 Brazilians are trying to cut back on wheat or gluten in their diets2 and 11% of Brazilian consumers say that they would buy more bread and baked goods if there were more gluten-free varieties available.

Consumers don’t just opt for gluten-free foods because of gluten intolerance, but are also swayed by perceptions linked to broader health & well-being, indicating that gluten-free is a lifestyle choice for many. In fact, only 10% (or fewer) consumers in major European markets think that gluten-free bread is only suitable for people who are gluten intolerant.

The US and Europe have well-developed markets for gluten-free bread, making these ideal territories for DSM to research consumer insights, conducted in May 2017. The research revealed a number of interesting opportunities for bakeries and bread-makers:

A significant group of gluten-free bread consumers is not yet positive about the ‘value for money’ currently offered by gluten-free bread compared with other bread options, especially in the UK.

Two-thirds think that the softness of gluten-free bread needs to be improved. Indeed, consumers indicated that when making a gluten-free bread purchasing decision, they tend to give it a light squeeze to ascertain softness and freshness.

Other areas consumers feel are in need of improvement are moistness and shelf-life duration.

Interestingly, DSM’s research also revealed that a majority of gluten-free bread eaters also eat regular bread, meaning that relative value for money based on both purchase price and the overall eating experience between gluten-free and regular options are extremely important in determining customer preference and share of wallet.

Developing gluten-free bread with the right texture to satisfy demanding consumer palates can be a challenging and very time-consuming task for bakeries.

Every ingredient added to a bread recipe can influence the final result, and as each type of bread has its own recipe, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. DSM consequently offers a tried-and-tested solutions toolbox to cater to diverse formulations, backed up by deep market knowledge and application expertise — including in gluten-free baking. DSM’s new range of specially formulated gluten-free baking enzymes adds to the company’s portfolio and service offering, and will help product developers save time and resources in creating gluten-free bread that satisfies consumer expectations.

Fokke van den Berg, Business Line Manager Baking Enzymes at DSM, notes: “Baking enzymes are widely used by bakeries because they allow them to develop not only better-textured, more appetizing bread, but also make it possible for them to leave out undesired ingredients in the bread-making process.

"However, gluten-free bread makers have previously had limited options to harness these benefits, since most enzymes used in the baking industry have been formulated on wheat flour, making them impossible to use in gluten-free applications. We are excited to offer the industry specialized enzyme solutions for gluten-free, label-friendly bread, enabling a better eating experience, whatever the consumer preference.”

DSM’s new range of gluten-free baking enzymes has been formulated on a gluten-free carrier, thus opening new opportunities for improvements in the gluten-free bread eating experience.

Additionally, these enzymes are perfectly applicable to further applications such as corn tortillas, rye bread and spelt bread.

Sensory panel tests carried out in May 2017 demonstrated that gluten-free bread baked with DSM’s new range of enzymes resulted in significantly softer, moister and more cohesive bread.

Source: Company Press Release