DuPont switches to 100% certified sustainable palm oil emulsifiers

DuPont Nutrition & Health announced that it has switched to 100% certified sustainable palm oil and palm oil derivatives used in its global emulsifier production.

In 2009, the company announced the introduction of sustainable palm oil emulsifiers.

The first emulsifiers made with Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)-certified Segregated palm oil joined the DuPont Danisco range in 2011.

The company said that the achievement shows that the remainder of its entire global range of palm-based emulsifiers is now based on RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil and derivatives.

DuPont Nutrition & Health business director Brenda Kelly said: “At DuPont, we are committed to reducing the environmental impact from all of our raw materials, operations and final products.

“As such, it is clearly critical that we start by obtaining our raw materials with recognized, sustainable certification.”

Besides, the company recently announced that it would improve its sustainable footprint for emulsifiers by converting to woodchips at its Grindsted facility, Denmark.

The move is expected to result in reduction of 45,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

DuPont said that its initial plans to convert all of its palm-based raw materials to certified sources by the end of 2015 were delayed due to inadequate market demand and a shortage of certain certified palm oil derivatives.

It added that RSPO Book & Claim certificates will enable the company to bridge the gap until conversion to physical supplies take place.

Kelly said: “Through the Book & Claim system, the intention is to support the growth of sustainable palm oil production over time.”