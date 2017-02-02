Fonterra’s NZMP creates dairy protein ingredient for sports nutrition market

Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients business NZMP has come up with a new dairy protein ingredient formulated from lactic casein to tap the $10bn sports nutrition market.

The new protein ingredient is claimed to deliver at least 10% more protein than other traditional whey protein offerings, according to the New Zealand dairy giant.

It has been developed for use in energy bars and sports drinks. The dairy protein ingredient is claimed to act fast in the body besides being lower in sugar, fat and carbohydrates in comparison with other protein offerings in the market.

According to Fonterra lead technologist Neil Fraser, the new protein ingredient made from lactic casein stands out from standard protein ingredients which have been traditionally derived from cheese whey.

Fraser added: “People are taking more interest in their diet and health, which means as the awareness of the benefits of protein goes more mainstream, sports nutrition is no longer just for exercise fanatics.

“Protein is an important part in everyone’s diet. It is needed for growth and maintenance of all cells in the body, especially muscles. Proteins are believed to support athletic performance, but are also important for healthy ageing, especially when it comes to maintaining muscle strength and function as we get older.”

The new lactic casein derived protein ingredient joins NZMP’s other dairy protein ingredients which are marketed under the NZMP SureProtein brand.

Last month, NZMP developed a new white butter product in collaboration with Fonterra’s research and development unit to meet the preferences of Middle East manufacturers. The product has seen an initial roll out in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Bahrain.

Image: Fonterra senior research technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient. Photo: courtesy of Fonterra Co-Operative Group.