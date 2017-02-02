Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Fonterra’s NZMP creates dairy protein ingredient for sports nutrition market

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients business NZMP has come up with a new dairy protein ingredient formulated from lactic casein to tap the $10bn sports nutrition market.

The new protein ingredient is claimed to deliver at least 10% more protein than other traditional whey protein offerings, according to the New Zealand dairy giant.

It has been developed for use in energy bars and sports drinks. The dairy protein ingredient is claimed to act fast in the body besides being lower in sugar, fat and carbohydrates in comparison with other protein offerings in the market.

According to Fonterra lead technologist Neil Fraser, the new protein ingredient made from lactic casein stands out from standard protein ingredients which have been traditionally derived from cheese whey.

Fraser added: “People are taking more interest in their diet and health, which means as the awareness of the benefits of protein goes more mainstream, sports nutrition is no longer just for exercise fanatics.

“Protein is an important part in everyone’s diet. It is needed for growth and maintenance of all cells in the body, especially muscles.  Proteins are believed to support athletic performance, but are also important for healthy ageing, especially when it comes to maintaining muscle strength and function as we get older.”

The new lactic casein derived protein ingredient joins NZMP’s other dairy protein ingredients which are marketed under the NZMP SureProtein brand.

Last month, NZMP developed a new white butter product in collaboration with Fonterra’s research and development unit to meet the preferences of Middle East manufacturers. The product has seen an initial roll out in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Pakistan and Bahrain.

Image: Fonterra senior research technologist Dave Elgar, one of the team of people behind the creation of the new ingredient. Photo: courtesy of Fonterra Co-Operative Group.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Non-Alcoholic Beverages> Dairy & Soy Drinks & Milk Alternatives
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Proteins
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Uelzena Ingredients – Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Sweet Condensed Milk, Contract Drying Uelzena eG offers a broad range of high quality milk-based food ingredients and extraordinary expertise in the milk fat processing sector. The product portfolio includes milk powder, milk fats and sweetened condensed milk as well as yoghurt and cream products or customized fat compounds. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Adifo - Your Software Specialist for Clever Food World market leader Adifo Software develops and services a unique range of food and feed industry-specific software tools for recipe management, least-cost formulation, quality data management, ration calculation, cloud services and ERP. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers WACKER - Food Ingredients & Innovative Food Solutions WACKER offers tailored and innovative solutions and products for the life-science sector. In particular for the functional food and nutraceutical industry, we provide an inventive range of materials and solutions for improving products and processes. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers H. N. Fusgaard - Flavourings and Additives for the Food Industry H. N. Fusgaard is a privately owned company located in Rødovre, a suburb of Copenhagen. The company has more than 100 years of experience behind it in serving the food industry with ingredients giving taste and colour to food products in many countries. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.