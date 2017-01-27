Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

Former Pillsbury dough production plant and equipment offered for sale

Published 27 January 2017

New Mill Capital and Tiger Group will conduct a live webcast auction sale on 16 February for over 2,500 pieces of equipment located at the former Pillsbury dough production plant in New Albany.

Separately, the two companies are also accepting purchase or lease offers for the 450,000-square-foot building and refrigerated warehouse space, which sits on approximately 34.5 acres. 

The facility which made Pillsbury-branded cinnamon rolls and other dough and bakery products, was shuttered in August 2016 by General Mills. A joint venture of New Mill and Tiger purchased the site in November with most equipment in place.

The auction includes late-model, well-maintained liquid processing and blending, bulk powder processing and blending, sifting, and dough mixing equipment, along with shortening systems and secondary packaging machinery. 

Also up for bid are electrical and ammonia equipment, parts, maintenance and plant support equipment.

"While this was a dough production facility, a large percentage of the equipment being sold translates well across the entire food processing industry. It's a great auction for companies in the market for equipment to purchase well-maintained machinery with no lead-time," said Eric Weiler, Principal of New Mill Capital.

"When you have an equipment sale of this size, there is something for everyone."

Located in the metro Louisville area, the plant/warehouse offered for sale or lease features ample refrigeration capacity and is well docked.

The building can be adapted for a single occupant or multiple tenants, according to Global Food Properties, which is managing the real estate offering for New Mill and Tiger.

"Food processors, commercial bakeries and distribution companies should be interested in the assets up for bid," said Jeff Tanenbaum, President of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division. "This is not your typical equipment auction, "but rather an opportunity to acquire well-maintained production and facility support equipment of a substantial food processing facility."

Equipment being offered includes bulk powder processing and handling equipment; liquid batching and stainless processors; late model TMCI Padovan shortening systems; a Stephan High Shear system; ribbon blenders manufactured by Scott and by Marion; and more than 100 screeners and sifters from Kason, Great Western, and Rotex.

Available line support equipment includes a large quantity of stainless receiving hoppers, ingredient bins and dump stations. Supersack equipment will also be up for bid, in addition to metal detection equipment, an ice builder, and more.

Plant support assets include an Alvey palletizer, Lantech automatic pallet wrapping systems, blower systems, (17) electrical and switch gear rooms, and (30) ammonia screw and reciprocal type compressors rated up to 500 HP.



Source: Company Press Release

