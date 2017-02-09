Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Frutarom Industries to acquire Unique Flavors of South Africa

Published 09 February 2017

Israel-based Frutarom Industries has agreed to acquire Unique Flavors (Pty) Limited of South Africa for ZAR90m ($6.7m).

The purchase deal includes a mechanism for future consideration depending on Unique’s future business performance.

Frutarom will integrate the R&D, sales and marketing, purchasing, production and supply platforms. Unique's management, led by the activity’s CEO, will be integrated into Frutarom’s management in Africa.

Founded in 2001, Unique Flavors is engaged in the development, production and marketing of flavours, with focus on savoury flavours and sweet taste solutions.

The company with its workforce of about 64, has its production, marketing and R&D facilities in Pretoria, near Frutarom’s new South African site.

In recent years, the company witnessed rapid growth. The sales of Unique Flavors in 12 months for the period ending 31, January 2017 was about $9m.

The company has customer base in South Africa and other African countries such as Ghana, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Frutarom Group president and CEO Ori Yehudai said: "The acquisition of Unique is the continuation of the implementation of Frutarom's rapid and profitable growth strategy and the realization of its vision 'to be the preferred partner for tasty and healthy success.'

Yehudai said: "We are working on seeking out and executing additional acquisitions of companies and activities in our fields of activity, with special focus on high-growth markets in Asia, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe and in Africa, with the share of our sales in emerging markets having grown from 27% in 2010 to over 40% in 2016.

"We will continue carrying out our rapid profitable growth strategy, which is based on combining profitable internal growth and strategic acquisitions, in order to achieve the targets we recently set: sales of at least $2bn with an EBITDA margin of over 22% in our core activities by the year 2020.”

It is the second acquisition by Frutarom in Africa, the first being JannDeRee, a flavours company acquired in 2013. Last year, the company started a production facility and an R&D centre in Johannesburg.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Lipofoods - Microencapsulation Technologies Lipofoods, a Lubrizol company, is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for the fortification of functional foods and dietary supplements industries. Our microencapsulated functional ingredients provide nutritional and technical solutions to YOUR BRAND, enabling the development of your premium products with leading performance claims and enhanced functionality. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers GELITA - Improving Quality of Life With innovation, excellence and unparalleled service, collagen protein specialist GELITA helps companies throughout the world find novel application areas and open up new markets. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Spooner – Bespoke Solutions in Proving, Baking, Toasting, Drying and Cooling Since 1932 Spooner Industries has provided pioneering technology and bespoke solutions in proving, baking, toasting, drying and cooling. For a diverse range of food products including bread, biscuits, cereals, pies, confectionary, pastry, pet foods, fast foods and ingredients. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.