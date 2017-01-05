German group BASF opens new nutrition lab in Singapore

German conglomerate BASF opened a new technical application laboratory for its nutrition and health business in Singapore to bolster its research and development footprint in the region.

Located at Singapore Polytechnic and named as Newtrition Lab Asia Pacific, the new facility will work on offering analytical service and co-developing products with customers in the region.

It will also fulfill the needs of the varied markets in Asia Pacific to deliver appropriate nutrients to consumers.

As of now, the group’s BASF Nutrition & Health Division has three labs in the Asia Pacific region.

While Newtrition Lab China and a pharma technical center are located in Shanghai to serve customers in Greater China, the company runs a pharma technical center in Mumbai to meet the requirements of South Asian markets.

BASF SE Global Human Nutrition and Pharma Solutions vice president François Scheffler said: “BASF has consistently demonstrated leadership and dedication in innovation.

“With our advanced technologies and know-how in both human nutrition and pharma solutions, BASF is able to provide a one-stop, science-based nutrient solution to ensure that our customers are fully supported in delivering high efficacy products and solutions.”

BASF nutrition and health experts will work in tandem with students and researchers from Singapore Polytechnic to carry out research and develop novel scientific solutions and concepts, to strategically support the region’s customers.

BASF Human Nutrition Asia Pacific regional director Tina Low said: “The global population is expected to grow to more than 10 billion by 2050. That’s 10 billion reasons for us to deliver more from less.

"We do so by catering to diverse markets and population in Asia Pacific to provide the right nutrients to the right people at the right time.

“And Singapore, with her diverse demographics, is the right place to put our application lab to serve our customers in the region.”

According to BASF, the new lab in Singapore has analysis and performance testing equipment to investigate ingredients in completed food products that include dietary supplements, functional foods as well as beverages.

Image: (From left) Soh Wai Wah, Principal and CEO of Singapore Polytechnic, Low Yen Ling, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Trade and Industry, and Francois Scheffler, Vice President, BASF SE, Global Human Nutrition and Pharma Solutions, opening Newtrition Lab Asia Pacific. Photo: courtesy of BASF SE.