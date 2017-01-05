Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

German group BASF opens new nutrition lab in Singapore

FBR Staff Writer Published 05 January 2017

German conglomerate BASF opened a new technical application laboratory for its nutrition and health business in Singapore to bolster its research and development footprint in the region.

Located at Singapore Polytechnic and named as Newtrition Lab Asia Pacific, the new facility will work on offering analytical service and co-developing products with customers in the region.

It will also fulfill the needs of the varied markets in Asia Pacific to deliver appropriate nutrients to consumers.

As of now, the group’s BASF Nutrition & Health Division has three labs in the Asia Pacific region.

While Newtrition Lab China and a pharma technical center are located in Shanghai to serve customers in Greater China, the company runs a pharma technical center in Mumbai to meet the requirements of South Asian markets.

 BASF SE Global Human Nutrition and Pharma Solutions vice president François Scheffler said: “BASF has consistently demonstrated leadership and dedication in innovation.

“With our advanced technologies and know-how in both human nutrition and pharma solutions, BASF is able to provide a one-stop, science-based nutrient solution to ensure that our customers are fully supported in delivering high efficacy products and solutions.”

BASF nutrition and health experts will work in tandem with students and researchers from Singapore Polytechnic to carry out research and develop novel scientific solutions and concepts, to strategically support the region’s customers.

BASF Human Nutrition Asia Pacific regional director Tina Low said: “The global population is expected to grow to more than 10 billion by 2050. That’s 10 billion reasons for us to deliver more from less.

"We do so by catering to diverse markets and population in Asia Pacific to provide the right nutrients to the right people at the right time.

“And Singapore, with her diverse demographics, is the right place to put our application lab to serve our customers in the region.”

According to BASF, the new lab in Singapore has analysis and performance testing equipment to investigate ingredients in completed food products that include dietary supplements, functional foods as well as beverages.

Image: (From left) Soh Wai Wah, Principal and CEO of Singapore Polytechnic, Low Yen Ling, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education and Trade and Industry, and Francois Scheffler, Vice President, BASF SE, Global Human Nutrition and Pharma Solutions, opening Newtrition Lab Asia Pacific. Photo: courtesy of BASF SE.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Proteins
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

FLAVEX - Botanical Supercritical Extracts FLAVEX Naturextrakte is focussed on a comprehensive range of botanical supercritical extracts for creating natural and premium quality flavours in all fields of food production, as well as for adding value to products regarding well-being and health benefits. The gentle CO2 process preserves the full spectrum of desirable properties, providing a more natural flavour and a superior activity. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers AstaReal AB – Producer of Superior Natural Astaxanthin Health Products AstaReal AB is a world leader in research based natural astaxanthin health products that are marketed under the AstaREAL® brand. AstaREAL® natural astaxanthin is produced in Gustavsberg, Sweden. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers NATECO2 - A Leading Service Extraction Provider for the Food, Beverage and Cosmetic Industry NATECO2 is a leading service extraction provider, in Germany, for the food, beverage and cosmetic industry. The company has been specialising in CO2-extraction for more than 30 years now and operates plants with up to 16.000l's production capacity. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Buisman Ingredients - Unique Natural Caramels At Buisman Ingredients you will find the specialists in natural caramelised sugars and caramel colours. For over 145 years our products have made the difference in taste and visual appeal of many food and beverage products consumed worldwide. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.