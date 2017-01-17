Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

Givaudan acquires Swiss natural and organic flavours firm Activ International

Published 17 January 2017

Swiss flavours and fragrance company Givaudan announced that it has acquired Activ International for undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is part of its 2020 strategy to strengthen capabilities in natural flavour solutions to its customers.

With headquarters in Bienne, Switzerland, Activ International offers a range of natural and organic flavours, marine extracts, seafood and vegetable based culinary solutions.

Employing 170 people globally, it operates from locations in Somerset, New Jersey, US, Melaka Malaysia, Mitry-Mory, Paris, France and Arequipa, Peru.

Givaudan CEO Gilles Andrier said: “This acquisition fits with our 2020 strategy to expand our offering to deliver natural products to our customers.

“Givaudan is the global leader in the space of natural flavours and Activ further complements our capabilities with its strong portfolio of natural meat, seafood and vegetable flavours.”

However, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Givaudan said that Activ’s business would have represented approximately CHF40m of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2016 on a proforma basis.

It plans to fund the transaction from existing resources.

Givaudan’s flavour division president Mauricio Graber said: “Consumers around the world are increasingly demanding more natural and organic products from food and beverage companies.

“The addition of Activ’s product portfolio further enables Givaudan to strengthen our extensive natural flavour offerings and provide customers with complete and competitive natural solutions.”

In November last year, the company said that it will expand its flavour innovation centre (FIC) in Singapore with an investment of CHF5m ($4.93m).

