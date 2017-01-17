EBRD grants EUR10m loan to Greek flour producer Loulis Mills

Greek flour milling company Loulis Mills has secured a loan of €10m from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to boost its working capital and meet part of its debt obligations.

The long-term financing from EBRD marks the investment bank’s first transaction in the Greek agribusiness industry.

In this regard, the EBRD along with Alpha Bank, Eurobank and National Bank of Greece took part in the purchase of a bond loan facility, with a combined worth of €40m. Loans of €10m from EBRD and €30m from the other three banks are for five years, stated the Greek flour company.

Loulis Mills chairman and executive director Nikolaos Loulis said: “Our company's development strategy has always been outward looking. The EBRD’s engagement is recognition of the strength of our company and the potential to grow.”

EBRD’s loan will not only help in funding additional working capital for Loulis Mills but also in refinancing a portion of its current and maturing debt obligations.

EBRD Greece and Cyprus director Sabina Dziurman said: "This transaction is not only our first investment in the Greek agribusiness sector, but also the transaction that closes a very successful first full year of the EBRD’s operations in Greece, having signed some €800m transactions to date.

“The EBRD will continue to remain active in Greece and boost its efforts to support the Greek corporate sector in cooperation with local commercial banks and through mobilising other co-financiers."

Listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, Loulis Mills has been in business since 200 years. Currently, the flour producer is said to use state-of-the-art technology that produces over 120 flour varieties as well as bake mixtures. Its clientele includes home bakers as well as professional and industrial bakeries.

Image: EBRD grants €10m loan to Loulis Mills flouring company. Photo: courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.