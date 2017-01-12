Helios Ingredients to roll out PURO organic virgin coconut oil at IFE in March

West London-based natural food ingredients supplier, Helios Ingredients, are preparing to launch their own-brand product: PURO Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, at The International Food & Drink Event (IFE) in March.

The event takes place at ExCeL, London, from 19-22 March 2017.

Helios is a family-run business that was established in the UK in 2006, although the company, whose origins can be traced way back to 1895, has been supplying coconut products in Europe for generations. The first product available from the PURO range will be Single Origin Organic Virgin Coconut Oil.

In line with the company’s aspirations to grow their customer base for existing products: coconut, vine fruit and hazelnuts, as well as promote PURO at IFE, Helios has chosen to partner with the UK’s leading exhibition specialists, Quadrant2Design, opting for Q2D’s exclusive free-hire and installation service.

Helios Ingredients’ business development manager Adriana Arias said: “Our company is vertically integrated, (we produce, pack and distribute), which makes PURO Organic Virgin Coconut Oil 100% traceable and 100% natural.

“It is extracted by cold pressing organic coconut flesh from coconuts that have not been picked by little monkeys! And it is not chemically refined, bleached or deodorised. As well as a healthier oil substitute in cooking, PURO Organic Virgin Coconut oil can be used straight from the jar to nourish hair, skin, nails and in many more cosmetic uses.

We are very excited about the launch of PURO and look forward to sharing the taste of this versatile and healthy product with IFE visitors and UK consumers.”

Source: Company Press Release