Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Helios Ingredients to roll out PURO organic virgin coconut oil at IFE in March

Published 12 January 2017

West London-based natural food ingredients supplier, Helios Ingredients, are preparing to launch their own-brand product: PURO Organic Virgin Coconut Oil, at The International Food & Drink Event (IFE) in March.

The event takes place at ExCeL, London, from 19-22 March 2017.

Helios is a family-run business that was established in the UK in 2006, although the company, whose origins can be traced way back to 1895, has been supplying coconut products in Europe for generations. The first product available from the PURO range will be Single Origin Organic Virgin Coconut Oil.

In line with the company’s aspirations to grow their customer base for existing products: coconut, vine fruit and hazelnuts, as well as promote PURO at IFE, Helios has chosen to partner with the UK’s leading exhibition specialists, Quadrant2Design, opting for Q2D’s exclusive free-hire and installation service.

Helios Ingredients’ business development manager Adriana Arias said: “Our company is vertically integrated, (we produce, pack and distribute), which makes PURO Organic Virgin Coconut Oil 100% traceable and 100% natural.

“It is extracted by cold pressing organic coconut flesh from coconuts that have not been picked by little monkeys! And it is not chemically refined, bleached or deodorised. As well as a healthier oil substitute in cooking, PURO Organic Virgin Coconut oil can be used straight from the jar to nourish hair, skin, nails and in many more cosmetic uses.

We are very excited about the launch of PURO and look forward to sharing the taste of this versatile and healthy product with IFE visitors and UK consumers.”



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients
Condiments & Ingredients> Oil & Fats

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Oils and Fats> Oils
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Spooner – Bespoke Solutions in Proving, Baking, Toasting, Drying and Cooling Since 1932 Spooner Industries has provided pioneering technology and bespoke solutions in proving, baking, toasting, drying and cooling. For a diverse range of food products including bread, biscuits, cereals, pies, confectionary, pastry, pet foods, fast foods and ingredients. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Vika - Cheese Ingredients and Stock Manufacturer Vika is a cheese and stock specialist for the professional catering industry. The cheese side of the business incorporates processed cheese powder, grated cheese, cheese replacers, as well as our own production of EMC. Our selection of stocks includes classic, clean label, organic and short declaration. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Solvay Aroma Performance - Producers of Vanillin and Vanilla Flavours Solvay Aroma Performance is a worldwide leader in vanilla and vanillin flavours. We are the first producers of the vanillin molecule on an industrial-scale and we also invented ethyl-vanillin in the 1970s. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers AstaReal AB – Producer of Superior Natural Astaxanthin Health Products AstaReal AB is a world leader in research based natural astaxanthin health products that are marketed under the AstaREAL® brand. AstaREAL® natural astaxanthin is produced in Gustavsberg, Sweden. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.