Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Hochdorf announces closing of majority shareholding for Pharmalys

Published 21 December 2016

With all pre-conditions met, the closing for the majority holding in Pharmalys Laboratories and in the jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl has been completed.

Hochdorf currently has a 49% holding in Pharmalys Tunisia. This means that the integration of these companies into the Hochdorf Group can be completed by the end of 2016.

With all conditions met, the closing of the Hochdorf Group's shareholdings in the Pharmalys Group companies has been completed yesterday evenening (Monday).

This means that Hochdorf assumes a 51% majority holding in Pharmalys Laboratories SA and in the jointly-founded Pharmalys Africa Sarl effective at the end of 2016. Only 49% of the shares are being acquired in Pharmalys Tunisia SA in a first step.

The expectation is that the shareholding will likewise increase to 51% once the takeover procedure has been approved.

The holding in Pharmalys is an important milestone towards meeting the Group's strategic objectives for 2020. By then Hochdorf Group aims to develop into a globally active, profitable niche-market company with premium products.

Hochdorf Group CEO Thomas Eisenring said: “Hochdorf aims to move closer towards the end user and this majority holding in Pharmalys is an important step in this direction.

Pharmalys is active in over 40 countries in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Hochdorf has been producing infant formula for Pharmalys since 2008.

On 29 November 2016, Hochdorf Holding shareholders voted for a capital increase that was necessary for the majority shareholding as well as an increase to the transferability restrictions from 5% to 15%.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HOCHDORF Nutrifood - Wholesome Foodstuffs and Ingredients The HOCHDORF Group is a Swiss market leader in developing, producing and marketing wholesome foodstuffs and ingredients. The HOCHDORF Group portfolio comprises milk derivates, baby care, and cereals and ingredients. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Uelzena Ingredients – Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Sweet Condensed Milk, Contract Drying Uelzena eG offers a broad range of high quality milk-based food ingredients and extraordinary expertise in the milk fat processing sector. The product portfolio includes milk powder, milk fats and sweetened condensed milk as well as yoghurt and cream products or customized fat compounds. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Buisman Ingredients - Unique Natural Caramels At Buisman Ingredients you will find the specialists in natural caramelised sugars and caramel colours. For over 145 years our products have made the difference in taste and visual appeal of many food and beverage products consumed worldwide. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Adifo - Your Software Specialist for Clever Food World market leader Adifo Software develops and services a unique range of food and feed industry-specific software tools for recipe management, least-cost formulation, quality data management, ration calculation, cloud services and ERP. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.