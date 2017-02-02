Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

Ingredient and flavor maker R.L. Schreiber to expand distribution network

FBR Staff Writer Published 02 February 2017

Kentucky based R.L. Schreiber will invest $1.6m this year to boost its network of independent distributors for its flavoring and ingredient products.

The investment will finance upgraded field technology, enhanced marketing support, and on increasing human resources to help it achieve growth goals, stated the flavor manufacturer and distributor.

Additionally, R.L. Schreiber will also inject new capital investments in its newly built 125,000ft2 production plant in Kentucky at Lebanon.

R.L.Schreiber manufactures food bases, spices, custom spice blends and seasonings and is headed by CEO J. Ronald Frump, who in a recent interview said that his company had lost focus on its independent distributor network which is said to be its key point of difference.

The company claims to have more than 100 independent distributors throughout the US who deliver a wide range of assortment of its food and soup bases, custom spice blends, and spices and seasonings.

Frump said: “Our new strategic plan outlines five key strategic objectives all focused on helping our independent distributors be more productive and profitable. In the next three years, we will make significant investments in field technology, marketing support, product innovation, training, and sales management assistance.

“These investments will allow us to simplify our business processes and expand our independent distributor network, further enhancing the personalized service that has distinguished R.L. Schreiber, Inc. from its competitors.”

The capital investments in its Lebanon plant would cover for specialized production lines and new automation of supply chain operations which are expected to help the company offer expanded specialized product offerings to meet their growing demand.

Through the investment in people, processes and products, R.L. Schreiber expects to double its growth rate.

Image: An R.L. Schreiber distributor with fully stocked van ready to deliver. Photo: courtesy of Business Wire.

