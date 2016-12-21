Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums for $400m

Published 21 December 2016

Ingredion has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based TIC Gums, an advanced texture systems provider to food industry, for $400m in cash.

TIC’s expertise with gum-based texturizers is expected to complement Ingredion's expertise in starch technology, resulting in offering opportunities to new texture solutions for food formulations.

Ingredion chairman and CEO Ilene Gordon said: "As a leader in texture systems for decades, TIC Gums has grown significantly over the past several years through its deep R&D expertise and a differentiated and focused approach to the customer experience.

“The team has an excellent track record in developing and delivering proprietary, customized systems. This acquisition propels us into a new era of on-trend texture development with even more solutions for organic and clean-label demands.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.

It has been approved by Ingredion's board of directors and the stockholders of TIC Gums.

Ingredion expects to fund transaction with available cash and short-term credit.

The acquisition is expected to expand Ingredion's higher-value specialty portfolio and customer base in the fast-growing segment of small-to-medium-sized food and beverage companies.

Gordon added: "Combined with Ingredion's global presence and portfolio of starch-based texturizers, there's even more opportunity for robust growth and expansion.”

Employing more than 200 people, TIC operates two production facilities, one in the US and one in China. It also has research and development (R&D) labs in both countries.

With a presence in more than 100 countries, Ingredion turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage and other industries.

In August, it entered into an agreement to acquire the rice starch and rice flour business of Thailand-based Sun Flour Industry.

Image: Potato flour. Photo courtesy of Jon Pallbo/Wikipedia.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Vegetables - Root Fruits
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

HOCHDORF Nutrifood - Wholesome Foodstuffs and Ingredients The HOCHDORF Group is a Swiss market leader in developing, producing and marketing wholesome foodstuffs and ingredients. The HOCHDORF Group portfolio comprises milk derivates, baby care, and cereals and ingredients. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers FrieslandCampina DMV - Your Partner for Dairy Proteins DMV is part of FrieslandCampina, the world’s leading dairy co-operative, active in more than 100 countries. FrieslandCampina strongly believes in high-quality dairy, seeking to provide people worldwide with the benefits of all things milk has to offer. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers AstaReal AB – Producer of Superior Natural Astaxanthin Health Products AstaReal AB is a world leader in research based natural astaxanthin health products that are marketed under the AstaREAL® brand. AstaREAL® natural astaxanthin is produced in Gustavsberg, Sweden. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.