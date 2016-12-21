Ingredion to acquire TIC Gums for $400m

Ingredion has entered into an agreement to acquire US-based TIC Gums, an advanced texture systems provider to food industry, for $400m in cash.

TIC’s expertise with gum-based texturizers is expected to complement Ingredion's expertise in starch technology, resulting in offering opportunities to new texture solutions for food formulations.

Ingredion chairman and CEO Ilene Gordon said: "As a leader in texture systems for decades, TIC Gums has grown significantly over the past several years through its deep R&D expertise and a differentiated and focused approach to the customer experience.

“The team has an excellent track record in developing and delivering proprietary, customized systems. This acquisition propels us into a new era of on-trend texture development with even more solutions for organic and clean-label demands.”

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, subject to customary closing conditions.

It has been approved by Ingredion's board of directors and the stockholders of TIC Gums.

Ingredion expects to fund transaction with available cash and short-term credit.

The acquisition is expected to expand Ingredion's higher-value specialty portfolio and customer base in the fast-growing segment of small-to-medium-sized food and beverage companies.

Gordon added: "Combined with Ingredion's global presence and portfolio of starch-based texturizers, there's even more opportunity for robust growth and expansion.”

Employing more than 200 people, TIC operates two production facilities, one in the US and one in China. It also has research and development (R&D) labs in both countries.

With a presence in more than 100 countries, Ingredion turn corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage and other industries.