Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

International Flavors & Fragrances closes acquisition of Fragrance Resources

FBR Staff Writer Published 18 January 2017

New York based International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has closed the acquisition of Fragrance Resources for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the fragrance sector globally.

Established in 1987, the privately-held Fragrance Resources is a producer of specialty fine fragrances. Its acquisition is said to help IFF in consolidating the latter’s position in strategic regions.

Besides, it would also help in further penetration of IFF in critical and accelerating local customer base which it considers as the engine of growth.

Fragrance Resources has production units across France, Germany, China and North America.

The acquisition deal was announced in November last year and is said to be in line with IFF’s Vision 2020 business strategy which focuses on highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions to help the company compete in important fragrance markets and sectors.

IFF expects to add around $75m revenue following the addition of Fragrance to its fold. While the financial terms of the deal were not revealed, IFF stated that the transaction was funded from its existing resources.

Its new parent company, International Flavors & Fragrances has around 6,700 employees at 32 locations across the globe. IFF manufactures flavors and fragrances that are used in food products, sweet goods and beverages.

Just prior to the announcement of the Fragrance Resources deal, IFF had acquired Philadelphia based vanilla flavor expert David Michael & Company, for an undisclosed price, to strengthen its North American flavors business.

In May 2015, IFF acquired Henry H. Ottens Manufacturing, a producer of sweetness enhancing flavors and also savory flavors.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Flavour Enhancers & Masking Agents
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Adifo - Your Software Specialist for Clever Food World market leader Adifo Software develops and services a unique range of food and feed industry-specific software tools for recipe management, least-cost formulation, quality data management, ration calculation, cloud services and ERP. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Solvay Aroma Performance - Producers of Vanillin and Vanilla Flavours Solvay Aroma Performance is a worldwide leader in vanilla and vanillin flavours. We are the first producers of the vanillin molecule on an industrial-scale and we also invented ethyl-vanillin in the 1970s. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.