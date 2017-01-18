International Flavors & Fragrances closes acquisition of Fragrance Resources

New York based International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) has closed the acquisition of Fragrance Resources for an undisclosed price to expand its footprint in the fragrance sector globally.

Established in 1987, the privately-held Fragrance Resources is a producer of specialty fine fragrances. Its acquisition is said to help IFF in consolidating the latter’s position in strategic regions.

Besides, it would also help in further penetration of IFF in critical and accelerating local customer base which it considers as the engine of growth.

Fragrance Resources has production units across France, Germany, China and North America.

The acquisition deal was announced in November last year and is said to be in line with IFF’s Vision 2020 business strategy which focuses on highly-complementary bolt-on acquisitions to help the company compete in important fragrance markets and sectors.

IFF expects to add around $75m revenue following the addition of Fragrance to its fold. While the financial terms of the deal were not revealed, IFF stated that the transaction was funded from its existing resources.

Its new parent company, International Flavors & Fragrances has around 6,700 employees at 32 locations across the globe. IFF manufactures flavors and fragrances that are used in food products, sweet goods and beverages.

Just prior to the announcement of the Fragrance Resources deal, IFF had acquired Philadelphia based vanilla flavor expert David Michael & Company, for an undisclosed price, to strengthen its North American flavors business.

In May 2015, IFF acquired Henry H. Ottens Manufacturing, a producer of sweetness enhancing flavors and also savory flavors.