Kemim opens new $30m global headquarters in Iowa, US

US based nutritional ingredients manufacturer Kemin Industries has moved its global headquarters to a new building in Des Moines, Iowa which has been constructed with an investment of $30m.

Located at 1900 Scott Avenue, the 94,000ft2 building where the company has moved 600 employees, features laboratories, work spaces, collaboration areas as well as a fitness center.

It is the final extension of the ingredient company’s 2013-opened Molecular Advancement Center Research Facility.

According to Kemin, the new building marks the completion of its overall investment of $125.5m in its Des Moines facilities.

Kemin Industries president and CEO Dr. Chris Nelson said that the new global headquarters offers an inspiring and collaborative work environment to the company’s most valuable asset which is considered to be its employees.

Nelson added: “Our dedication to investing and growing in the Des Moines community, and around the world, provides the resources our teams need to move our vision forward of improving the quality of life by touching half the people of the world every day with our products and services.”

The ingredient manufacturer is undertaking expansions of facilities elsewhere in the world. Included in its expansion plans are opening of a regional headquarters in Russia at Lipetsk in April, a regional headquarters in Johannesburg in South Africa, and the encapsulation manufacturing facility and Molecular Advancement Center Research Facility in Des Moines.

Kemim has operations in 90 countries and claims to produce more than 500 specialty ingredients for humans and animals. Its product solutions and options to customers are covered in over 120 countries through more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

Image: Rendering of new Kemin Industries worldwide headquarters building located at 1900 Scott Avenue in Des Moines. Photo: courtesy of Kemin Industries, Inc., USA.