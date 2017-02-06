Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

Marapharm’s subsidiary develops product line for oils and edibles in Nevada

Published 06 February 2017

Marapharm Ventures is the owner of Econevada, which is the holder of a provisional production license for lab tested oils and edible cannabis infused products that will be produced in firm’s facility.

The facility is presently under construction in Apex Industrial Park, Las Vegas, Nevada. Proven and successful recipes for a variety of products have been obtained and include cookies, chocolates, brownies, candies, hot chocolate packets, topicals and oils.

Child proof and secure containers are being designed for the marketing and branding of products. Online brochures for preview and pre orders from marijuana dispensaries in Nevada will be distributed within several weeks.

The potential for sales revenue and profit for edibles in Nevada is huge; it's exciting to be in this industry!" Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.

The Marijuana Business Magazine, January, 2015, wrote that the estimated market for general marijuana infused products in was between $650 to $850 million.

That was based on 2014 sales, and, prior to many States legalizing the use of medical and or recreational marijuana.

In Colorado some retailers reported that 60% of their revenue came from cannabis infused products compared to 30% in 2014. At that time, Colorado ranked as the biggest edibles market in the country.

"Nevada's going to blow it up" said Chad Tribble, CEO of Mountain High Suckers in Colorado, making reference to, if and when Nevada legalized marijuana for recreational use.

"Since the story in the Marijuana Business Magazine was written, Nevada has legalized marijuana for recreational use. In addition to the Nevada market, there are close to 50 million adults who travel to Nevada annually.

“Tourists might be more inclined to purchase edibles over raw cannabis because they are less conspicuous and easier to consume. Marapharm is preparing to meet the projected needs of the market place." Linda Sampson, Marapharm CEO.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Producers> Food> Cooking Ingredients
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Buisman Ingredients - Unique Natural Caramels At Buisman Ingredients you will find the specialists in natural caramelised sugars and caramel colours. For over 145 years our products have made the difference in taste and visual appeal of many food and beverage products consumed worldwide. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers H. N. Fusgaard - Flavourings and Additives for the Food Industry H. N. Fusgaard is a privately owned company located in Rødovre, a suburb of Copenhagen. The company has more than 100 years of experience behind it in serving the food industry with ingredients giving taste and colour to food products in many countries. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers FLAVEX - Botanical Supercritical Extracts FLAVEX Naturextrakte is focussed on a comprehensive range of botanical supercritical extracts for creating natural and premium quality flavours in all fields of food production, as well as for adding value to products regarding well-being and health benefits. The gentle CO2 process preserves the full spectrum of desirable properties, providing a more natural flavour and a superior activity. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.