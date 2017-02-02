Ohly launches new Cayenne pepper sauce Powder

Ohly has introduced new non-GMO compliant version of Cayenne pepper sauce powder.

The firm is the first to offer a non-GMO compliant version of Cayenne pepper sauce powder, giving credit to the strong market demand for non-genetically modified food. Our customers can now differentiate their Cayenne flavoured products with the character and appeal that consumers are looking for.

And of course it adds heat and spice to savory food systems and delivers all the unique flavor of Cayenne Pepper Sauce.

The free flowing powder is ideal for carefully calibrating flavor levels from subtle to impactful in a varied range of products including dry mixes, sauces, topical applications, seasoning blends, coatings and glazes.

Based on our decades of experience in taste ingredient development and manufacturing, ProDry® products retain all the volatile aroma components for maximum consumer experience. The dry powder is convenient to handle during processing and ensures consistency in food preparation.

In addition powders have approximately a 6 times longer shelf life than liquids making them an ideal alternative.

Jay Wickeham says “Our ProDry® range continues to grow as customers appreciate the authentic flavour in a very easy to process form.

Our Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder NGMOP brings even greater diversity and choice for manufacturers using international flavour accents in their products while giving credit to consumer preferences for non-genetically modified ingredients.”

