Ingredients News

Prinova to buy Lycored’s UK and China-based Premix manufacturing locations

Published 28 June 2017

US-based Prinova has agreed to acquire the China and UK premix operations of Israeli-based Lycored.

Prinova is a global supplier of ingredients, flavors, blending and contract manufacturing solutions for the food, beverage and nutrition industries. Prinova holds strategic stocks in numerous distribution centers around the world to ensure continuity of supply and is the leading global supplier of Vitamin C, B and food grade Amino Acids.

“Prinova has made substantial investments in our North American premix operations and supplies a wide variety of dry and liquid nutrient and flavor premix blends in the U.S. and internationally,“ said Don Thorp, President, Prinova.  “The addition of these premix capabilities gives Prinova the ability to extend these offerings on a global basis, customized to the needs of the regional markets,” he said.

The Lycored facilities in China and the United Kingdom have been supplying leading international food companies with premixes to fortify their products with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients.  These premixes address the cereal, beverage, dairy, infant formulation, and other premix categories, reflecting the ability to deliver product solutions to the entire range of premix markets.

“This acquisition gives Prinova a global footprint with six manufacturing sites around the world located on three different continents,” Thorp said.

David York, CFO, Prinova stated, “Prinova is incredibly excited about this acquisition. We now feel very confident we can supply our customers worldwide.” York said that as part of the agreement, Prinova will retain all Lycored’s employees in China and the United Kingdom.



Source: Company Press Release

