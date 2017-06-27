PureCircle develops first stevia antioxidant product for food & beverages

PureCircle has developed the first commercially viable stevia antioxidant product providing food and beverage companies new access to health and wellness ingredients for their consumers.

While researchers have known that antioxidants are present in stevia plants, PureCircle is the first company to be able to extract them from the stevia leaf for use in food and beverage products. PureCircle has created a unique process for extracting and purifying this plant- based antioxidant ingredient at a global scale.

The company’s antioxidant product has a clean taste profile with a hint of sweetness. PureCircle is currently sampling the new product with customers with full rollout expected after anticipated US regulatory approval in 2018.

Experts believe antioxidants help inhibit and slow down the damage caused by free radicals in the body. Consumers’ desire for these health benefits has driven an increase in product launches with antioxidant claims by +18% over the past five years.

This new stevia antioxidant will extend PureCircle’s portfolio beyond its innovative flavor modifiers and great-tasting sweeteners. This product enables PureCircle to broaden its offerings, providing customers with a spectrum of plant-based stevia ingredients.

Commenting on the announcement, Faith Son, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, said:

“Stevia as an antioxidant will further support beverage and food companies in providing their customers with health benefits and great-tasting products containing compounds commonly found in ‘superfoods’ such as fruits, vegetables, nuts and grains. Although it has been known that stevia plants contain antioxidants, the ability to extract is a major commercial advance.”

Source: Company Press Release