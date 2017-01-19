Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Ingredients News

San Francisco Equity Partners buys controlling stake in Red Monkey Foods

FBR Staff Writer Published 19 January 2017

San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) has acquired a majority stake in US based Red Monkey Foods for an undisclosed sum.

Operating from Springfield in Missouri, Red Monkey Foods produces organic spices, seasonings besides other natural dry food products at its facility.

The California based private equity firm stated that it will partner with Red Monkey Foods founder and CEO Jeff Brinkhoff and his team to make the most of the solid momentum in the business.

San Francisco Equity Partners managing partner Scott Potter said: “Red Monkey Foods is at the intersection of two clear trends in the food industry: the rise of gourmet store brand programs and the continued growth of organic products in numerous categories.

“The company has experienced tremendous growth in recent years, bringing on new retail partners and expanding to additional premium dry food categories such as seasoned ancient grains.”

Red Monkey Foods is said to handle gourmet store brand programs for several leading food, mass and specialty retailers in the US.

It is claimed to have a unique approach for managing gourmet store brands through a worldwide supply chain, solid product development capabilities as well as category management expertise driven by data.

Brinkhoff said: “We were seeking a partner with deep experience in our retail channels and a demonstrated ability to help consumer businesses scale profitably.

"Given their track record with leading natural brands such as Method and Yes To, coupled with their experience with multiple premium store-brand businesses, SFEP will be an ideal partner for us at this key juncture in our company’s expansion.”

