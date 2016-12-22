Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Drinks | Retail | Videos
Food Technology
Process & Production IT & software Packaging Sustainability
Marketing & Regulatory
Regulatory & Food Safety Supply Chain
Agri & Animal Products
Dairy & Soy Products Fruits & Vegetables Meat & Seafood
Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Pasta & Noodles Savory Snacks Sweets & Desserts
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients Oil & Fats Sauces & Spreads Soups
Chilled & Deli Food
Condiments & Ingredients
Ingredients
Ingredients Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with FBR
Return to: FBR Home | Condiments & Ingredients | Ingredients
Ingredients News

TerraVia suspends supply of ingredients to Soylent

FBR Staff Writer Published 22 December 2016

Specialty ingredient maker TerraVia has suspended supply of its products to Soylent with immediate effect.

TerraVia said that as per its knowledge, there was no rigorous investigation of the root cause of the GI issues by Soylent prior to the latter’s launching of a new version with Powder 1.7.

It further added that, Soylent till date, did not make any data available that would justify its decision to remove TerraVia’s algal flour from its offerings.

TerraVia CEO Apu Mody said: “We are surprised and disappointed that Soylent rushed to imply that algal flour is to blame and removed the ingredient without providing any evidence that they conducted a full investigation of their formulations and the more than 40 ingredients in their products, as would be standard practice in the food industry.”

The specialty ingredient maker claimed that its business was being damaged by the behavior pattern of Soylent indicated through its actions in tackling problems with Powder 1.6. Based on this, the company decided to suspend supply citing high level of concern.

TerraVia added that in compliance with the best practices in food industry, it has collaborated with Soylent to carry out appropriate investigation to find the origin behind the GI issues faced by a few of their customers.

Mody added: “As a company, we work every day to ensure the integrity of our ingredients and our customers’ high quality products. We uphold food industry best practices and remain committed to partnering with our valued customers who align with these same principles.”

TerraVia has defended that its whole algal flour is classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) in accordance with FDA regulations. Besides it says that the flour has been used in several product servings without causing any adverse reactions.

It further said that it has completed its existing supply commitments with Soylent for all of its ingredients.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Condiments & Ingredients> Ingredients

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Consumer Markets> Suppliers> Ingredients> Algae
Ingredients News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Ingredia Functional - Dairy Substitute and Dairy Ingredient Solutions Ingredia Functional supplies dairy proteins and functional systems to meet the formulation and production needs of the food industry worldwide. Ingredia Functional works alongside its customers to increase the performance value of their dairy products, and supports them in their quest to capture new markets, such as lactose intolerant consumers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers Denico - Food Ingredients Denico is a Danish based, family-owned ingredient company. We develop and manufacture innovative functional solutions of ingredients, additives, spices and flavor compounds. We are experts in developing and optimizing recipe formulations for the meat & poultry processing industry. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers KMC - Your Partner in Cutting Costs Let us help you optimize your costs by replacing expensive ingredients. With a background in potato based ingredients, KMC understands the challenge of minimizing costs without jeopardizing the quality. We dedicate our knowledge and expertise to developing specialized solutions in close cooperation with our customers. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers H. N. Fusgaard - Flavourings and Additives for the Food Industry H. N. Fusgaard is a privately owned company located in Rødovre, a suburb of Copenhagen. The company has more than 100 years of experience behind it in serving the food industry with ingredients giving taste and colour to food products in many countries. Condiments & Ingredients > Ingredients > Suppliers

Ingredients Intelligence







FBR Website Usage About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Agri & Animal Products Condiments & Ingredients Food Technology Marketing & Regulatory Processed Foods
Bakery & Cereals Confectionary Chilled & Deli Food Dairy Products Fruits & Vegetables Ingredients IT & Software Meat & Seafood Oil & Fats
Packaging Pasta & Noodles Process & Production Regulatory & Food Safety Savory Snacks Sauces & Spreads Soups Supply Chain Sustainability Sweets & Desserts
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy Food Insurance
Logistics Medical Devices Packaging Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© FBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.