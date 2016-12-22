TerraVia suspends supply of ingredients to Soylent

Specialty ingredient maker TerraVia has suspended supply of its products to Soylent with immediate effect.

TerraVia said that as per its knowledge, there was no rigorous investigation of the root cause of the GI issues by Soylent prior to the latter’s launching of a new version with Powder 1.7.

It further added that, Soylent till date, did not make any data available that would justify its decision to remove TerraVia’s algal flour from its offerings.

TerraVia CEO Apu Mody said: “We are surprised and disappointed that Soylent rushed to imply that algal flour is to blame and removed the ingredient without providing any evidence that they conducted a full investigation of their formulations and the more than 40 ingredients in their products, as would be standard practice in the food industry.”

The specialty ingredient maker claimed that its business was being damaged by the behavior pattern of Soylent indicated through its actions in tackling problems with Powder 1.6. Based on this, the company decided to suspend supply citing high level of concern.

TerraVia added that in compliance with the best practices in food industry, it has collaborated with Soylent to carry out appropriate investigation to find the origin behind the GI issues faced by a few of their customers.

Mody added: “As a company, we work every day to ensure the integrity of our ingredients and our customers’ high quality products. We uphold food industry best practices and remain committed to partnering with our valued customers who align with these same principles.”

TerraVia has defended that its whole algal flour is classified as Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) in accordance with FDA regulations. Besides it says that the flour has been used in several product servings without causing any adverse reactions.

It further said that it has completed its existing supply commitments with Soylent for all of its ingredients.