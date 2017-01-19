VTT develops ingredients from insects for meatballs and falafel

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has developed ingredients from mealworms and crickets for use in the manufacture of foods such as meatballs and falafel.

With their promising structure and flavour, mealworms and crickets have the potential to be used as raw materials in the production of foods, VTT said.

It expects the farming of insects and their processing for consumption to emerge as a business activity also in Europe with a change in EU legislation in the coming years.

VTT has developed a dry fractionation method that can be used to produce insect fractions with varying flavours and degrees of coarseness.

As a result of fat removal from the insects prior to fractionation, the research firm was able to find up to 65–80% crude protein in insect fractions.

VTT said: “Because insect fractions effectively bind water and fat, they are particularly suitable as ingredients in various solid foods. The fractions were tested as a raw material for meatballs and falafel balls in VTT's test kitchen, by replacing 5–18% of meatball or falafel dough with insect fractions.

“Insects are rich in high-quality protein – a small addition of the insect fractions into falafel dough even tripled the protein content of falafel balls. “

According to VTT, though many consumers and the food industry have already showed interest in insects as a dietary source of protein, their industrial exploitation will need finding the characteristics of insect raw materials.