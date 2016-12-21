Wacker to buy fermentation plant in Spain for cysteine production

German firm Wacker Biosolutions has announced that it will acquire a large-scale fermentation facility from Antibióticos de León (ADL) in Spain for an undisclosed price to expand its cysteine production.

The fermentation plant located at León in northern Spain will produce cysteine to be used in food and pharmaceutical offerings and has a fermentation capacity of 800m3.

For the Munich based company, the strategic acquisition is said to be an important step in meeting the global demand for cystein in the coming years. Besides it will also push the commercialization of its other bioengineered products.

Wacker’s Executive Board’s Auguste Willems said: “The acquisition is a key step in strengthening our position as the global market and technology leader for fermentation-generated cysteine.

“This project is part of our strategy to increase the proportion of specialties in our total business and thus to continue our profitable growth. The acquisition gives us an ideal position to securely meet our customers’ growing demand for cysteine and to commercialize new fermenter products in the future.”

Wacker Biosolutions plans to invest around €30m for the modernization of the existing plant and introduce production equipment in the next few years. In the process, the company is likely to open up 35 jobs at the facility.

Antibióticos de León managing director Juan Molins said: “This step is an excellent opportunity to use the spare ADL fermentation capacity, while it underscores the strategy of converting our installation in a cluster of activities with added value. We are happy that the WACKER Group is investing in León and are sure we have found the right partner to continue developing this site for a successful future.”

Acquisition of the Leon fermentation plant is likely to be close by the end of this month.

A natural amino acid, Cysteine is used for preparing flavorings and also as a processing auxiliary for breaking down gluten for bakery goods.